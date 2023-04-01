Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $17.30 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.03.

VIPS opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $5,668,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

