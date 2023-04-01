Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $190.39 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $249.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

