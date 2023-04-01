Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.06 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $101.06 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00013047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00200792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.54 or 0.99988851 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.61393478 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,693,249.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.