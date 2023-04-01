Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

ETR WAC opened at €19.29 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.13 and a 200-day moving average of €17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €21.80 ($23.44).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

