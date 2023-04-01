WealthOne LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthOne LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

