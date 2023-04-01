Wedbush Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.
Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.
