Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $18.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.