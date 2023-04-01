Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.98. 465,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

