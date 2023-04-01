WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.84

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $285.67 million and $13.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02841059 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

