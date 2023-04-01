Wrapped BNB Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $314.89 or 0.01109324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $69.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,520,964 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

