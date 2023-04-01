Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,974 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 898,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 497,564 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 11.6 %

About Xeris Biopharma

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

