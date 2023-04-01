Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
