Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.
Zalando Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.
About Zalando
Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.
