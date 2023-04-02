107,875 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,143,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. 2,012,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.