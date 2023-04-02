2,549 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
