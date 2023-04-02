2,549 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

