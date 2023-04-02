626 Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,913. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

