626 Financial LLC Sells 189 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

626 Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 11.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.47. 1,880,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,147. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.10.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

