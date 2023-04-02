626 Financial LLC Sells 7,156 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,824,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

