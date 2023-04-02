626 Financial LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Moody’s stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.02. 641,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

