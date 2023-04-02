626 Financial LLC Takes $299,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 683,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 141,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,271,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

