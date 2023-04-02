843 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $472.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.