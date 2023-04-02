Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

