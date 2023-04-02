Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

