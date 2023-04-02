Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,519,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 283,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 302,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

