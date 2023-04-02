Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,001 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.