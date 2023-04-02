Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,441 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,271,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.