Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.34. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

