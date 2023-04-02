Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,109,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,031,000 after buying an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 3,466,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

