Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

