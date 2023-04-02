Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

