Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

