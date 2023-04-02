Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $957,310.27 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 92.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $957,310.27 and approximately $34,593.34 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00151279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00037228 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

