Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Aion (AION) traded 91.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $34,855.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 89.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00082478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00150065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

