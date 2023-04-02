Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 62,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

BABA stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,382,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,500. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alibaba Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

