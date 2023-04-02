Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

