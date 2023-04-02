Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,460,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 30,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,107,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

