American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 826,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,030. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $912.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Boston Partners grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

