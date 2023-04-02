American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

