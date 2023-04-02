Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 3,226,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

