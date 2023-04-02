Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

