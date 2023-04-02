Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

