Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

