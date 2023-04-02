Analyzing AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AUO has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AUO and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 0 7 12 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

First Solar has a consensus price target of $203.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than AUO.

This table compares AUO and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.62 billion 8.85 -$44.17 million ($0.42) -517.84

AUO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A First Solar -1.69% -0.75% -0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats AUO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

