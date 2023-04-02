Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 507,495 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

About Antero Resources

AR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 4,585,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

