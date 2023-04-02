Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

