Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

