Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of T opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

