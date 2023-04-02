Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $718,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

