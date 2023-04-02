ATB Capital Lowers Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target to C$2.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FAF opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.