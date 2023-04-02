Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

